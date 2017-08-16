'Hamilton' creators in conversation: Watch the video

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” cabinet gathered onstage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Monday night to talk about just exactly why and how the musical has so quickly become a piece of theater history. (Hint: It starts with a beat.)

You can watch the full, hour-long conversation with director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervisor, orchestrator and co-arranger Alex Lacamoire as they share stories with Times Assistant Managing Editor Mary McNamara and a packed house at the Pantages.

And you can find “Hamilton” national tour news, cast interviews and more behind-the-scenes features at latimes.com/hamilton.

