Wait for it: 'Hamilton' announces on-sale date for single tickets in L.A.

Los Angeles “Hamilton” fans, take note: 10 a.m. April 30. That’s when individual tickets for the musical’s run at the Hollywood Pantages will go on sale, the theater announced Tuesday.
American Express cardholders can buy tickets during a presale period that begins at 10 a.m. April 19 on the Pantages and Ticketmaster websites. A theater spokesman said he couldn’t comment on whether tickets could sell out during the presale period or if some tickets would be held back for the April 30 general on-sale date.
But the theater’s announcement did say that on April 30, tickets would be sold online, by phone at (800) 982-2787 and at the Pantages box office. In the meantime, the Pantages is selling “Hamilton” only as part of a season subscription.
“There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Hollywood Pantages Theatre ticket source: either the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office, or Ticketmaster.com.”
The “Hamilton” national tour, which began its run in San Francisco on Friday, is scheduled to play in L.A. from Aug. 11 to Dec. 30.
Tickets will range from $85 to $225, the Pantages said; a lottery will be held for 40 orchestra seats, each $10, for all performances.
“Hamilton” took Broadway by storm and won 11 Tony Awards last year, including best musical. Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been among the original cast members to use the musical as a springboard. He will appear in the 2018 film “Mary Poppins Returns,” a sequel to the 1964 classic, as Jack, a street lamplighter, opposite Emily Blunt.
Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin
ALSO
How Long Beach landed the U.S. premiere of 'Perfect American'
Why Iceland? L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival highlights amazing music from an unlikely place
Spring preview: What to see in dance, theater, art, classical and more