In Tim Robbins' 'Harlequino,' an old tradition delivers a new message about artistic freedom

At the start of a canned lecture on the history of commedia dell’arte, two stuffy academics raise the alarm against any deviation from their dry slideshow: “If you are going to use actors, it surely will descend into anarchy!”

Naturally, that’s precisely what writer-director Tim Robbins and his anarchic Actors’ Gang ensemble have in mind as the highbrow lecture gets riotously hijacked by a renegade troupe in Robbins’ meta-theatrical “Harlequino: On to Freedom.”

The commedia-style of bawdy, subversive street theater dates back 500 years, and the Actors’ Gang has long been incorporating it. (The company’s 1996 production of “The Imaginary Invalid” still ranks among my top theater experiences). So, the authentic details come as no surprise in this meticulous homage to time-burnished commedia stock characters and archetypal plots: the lecherous miser Pantalone (Pierre Adeli), the star-crossed, love-besotted young innamorati (Lee Margaret Hanson and Adam Jefferis), the conceited bumpkin Pulcinella (Bob Turton) and the wily servants Columbina (Sabra Williams) and Harlequino (Joshua R. Lamont). Sporting the characters’ classic masks by Erhard Stiefel and costumes by Olivia Courtin, the rogue thespians spontaneously inject episodes from the commedia repertoire while the hapless lecturers (Turton and Will McFadden) try to regain control.

Merging abundant slapstick, clever wordplay (only some of which would be printable here) and Robbins’ original songs, “Harlequino” serves as an inventive and informative deep dive into a rich theatrical tradition. Williams’ performance alone is a crash course in commedia presentation.

The show’s equally important objective, however, is to channel that tradition’s anti-authoritarian spirit into contemporary social critique. Linking the concurrent emergence of commedia with the growing African slave trade during the early 1500s, the play explores the nature of Harlequino’s servitude through a racial lens. (The show’s subtitle invokes the mounting defiance of the enslaved.)

As educational and accomplished as each of the evening’s episodic segments may be in illuminating a different facet of traditional commedia assaults on social hypocrisy, not all are essential. There’s a little too much of a good thing here, and some firm paring would tighten the thematic through-lines and heighten the underlying message that the stakes in speaking truth to power are deadly serious.

As Robbins pointedly reminds us, in 1582, an enraged aristocrat had three commedia performers hanged after a performance. Although no actors were harmed in the making of this play, its warning about the precarious state of artistic freedom could hardly be more timely.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

‘Harlequino: On to Freedom’

Where: The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. Sundays; ends May 6

Tickets: $34.99; Thursdays are pay-what-you-can

Information: (310) 838-4264 or theactorsgang.com

Running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

Follow The Times’ arts team @culturemonster.

ALSO

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton,' as vital as ever, opens in San Francisco

L.A. Without the NEA: Series looks at what’s lost if agency gets the ax

Spring preview: What to see in dance, theater, art, classical and more