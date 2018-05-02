Advertisement

Tony Award-winning actors reprise their roles for 'The Humans' at the Ahmanson

Jessica Gelt
By
May 02, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Reed Birney, from left, Sarah Steele, Jayne Houdyshell and Arian Moayed in "The Humans" at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York. (Brigitte Lacombe)

Jayne Houdyshell and Reed Birney will reprise their Tony Award-winning roles in Stephen Karam's play "The Humans" when it's staged at the Ahmanson Theatre this summer, Center Theatre Group announced Wednesday.

"The Humans," which won the 2016 Tony for best play for its run at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York, provides a window into a family's fraught relationships during Thanksgiving dinner at a run-down apartment in New York's Chinatown.

As parents Deirdre and Erik Blake, Houdyshell and Birney earned critical acclaim and ultimately Tony Awards for featured actress and actor in a play.

The play began a national tour in November, but Houdyshell and Birney are joining the troupe only for the tour's final stop in L.A., from June 19 to July 29.

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

