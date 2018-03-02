As Kennedy bios go, 'Jackie Unveiled' is more sketch than portrait

Burrows, the appealing British star who was seductively mercurial in Mike Figgis' underrated film adaptation of August Strindberg's "Miss Julie" and is best known these days for her role on the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle," flails about the stage like an actor who isn't given enough to do but recap her character's story. She overworks the cigarettes and the booze in a desperate attempt to keep herself theatrically occupied.