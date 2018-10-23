Jim Carrey’s ‘piercing scream’: A blisteringly political art show offers a window to his soul

The comedian and movie star — famous for his outlandish characters and penchant for playing existentially troubled protagonists — is not trying to be funny. Nor does he come off as pretentious. The matter-of-fact statement is made off the cuff during a broader conversation about why he feels compelled to create pointedly political, often grotesque, deeply subversive cartoons that have made him a beloved figure of the left on Twitter and led to the opening of his first solo show at Maccarone gallery near downtown Los Angeles, which runs through Dec. 1.