This year's Kennedy Center Honors recognizing outstanding artists and performers managed to skip the political drama that loomed over it earlier this year — just ask honoree Norman Lear.

Ahead of Sunday night's festivities at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the longtime television producer behind “All in the Family” and other hits reacted with mock surprise when reminded that President Trump was not attending.

“Really? Wow!” Lear said as he entered the building. “I'm expecting a warm, funny, wonderful evening. My guess is that the focus tonight will be on the arts.”

The president usually sits with the honorees and other guests. But Lear threatened to boycott the event over his opposition to Trump, and other artists expressed unease with the idea of meeting the president. A showdown was avoided when Trump announced in August that he and First Lady Melania Trump would not attend.

Another honoree, rapper and actor LL Cool J, called the evening “an amazing, amazing moment” for a hip-hop artist who officials said was the youngest-ever Kennedy Center Honors recipient at age 49.

He said there were many deserving rappers and performers from his generation but would not go so far as to say that anybody deserved the honor over him.

“I'm humble, but I'm not going to play pseudo-humble,” he said before the program. “I'm the one!”

The 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony also paid tribute to dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and musicians Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan. In addition to the Sunday ceremony, this year's recipients were honored Saturday at a gala State Department dinner. The program will be televised Dec. 26 on CBS.

While most U.S. presidents have attended the ceremony, it's not unprecedented for a sitting president to skip it. Presidents Carter, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton all missed ceremonies during their terms in office, but in all previous cases, the first lady attended.

Kennedy Center officials didn't hide their relief when Trump announced that he wouldn't attend. Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter and Chairman David M. Rubenstein released a statement saying they were “grateful” to the Trumps for avoiding a conflict that would overshadow the ceremony.

“In choosing not to participate in this year's honor's activities, the administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the honorees,” the statement said.

CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. CAPTION Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. CAPTION President Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, multiple reports said. A Mexican immigrant in the country illegally was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Kate Steinle. The Republican tax plan appeared headed for Senate passage after last-minute negotiations. For decades, millions of Mexicans crossed into the U.S. President Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, multiple reports said. A Mexican immigrant in the country illegally was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Kate Steinle. The Republican tax plan appeared headed for Senate passage after last-minute negotiations. For decades, millions of Mexicans crossed into the U.S. CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad.

calendar@latimes.com