Television

James Earl Jones, Bob Newhart, Shannen Doherty and more honored in touching Emmys’ ‘In Memoriam’ tribute

Jelly Roll sings during the Emmys' "In Memoriam" tribute as the screen shows James Earl Jones.
Jelly Roll performed his song “I Am Not Okay” during the Emmys’ “In Memoriam” tribute.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Greg Braxton 
James Earl Jones, Martin Mull, Ryan O’Neal and Phil Donahue were among several television personalities honored during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 76th Emmy Awards.

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll performed his song “I Am Not Okay” with a small live orchestra as images of the numerous actors, producers, writers and others who worked in the television industry appeared on a screen behind him.

“I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal,” said the entertainer, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble, before the segment. “I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic. I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year.”

“If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it’s OK to not always be OK,” he said.

Others who were paid tribute included Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons, Louis Gossett Jr., Gena Rowlands, Carl Weathers, Donald Sutherland, Chance Perdomo, Peter Marshall and producer Paula Weinstein.

Bob Newhart, who passed away in July, was given a special tribute by Jimmy Kimmel. “He did not have range, he didn’t need to have range,” Kimmel said before joking, “Bob had what very few comedians had, especially today — a degree in accounting.”

He added, “Bob was a humble, politely hilarious man. He got his first Emmy nomination in 1962 and didn’t win one until 2013, 51 years later.” Quipping that the gap was a “great lesson,” he poked “The Daily Show” and host Jon Stewart, who triumphed over Kimmel in the talk show category, “Jon Stewart, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

