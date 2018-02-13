Israel and Egypt, then and now, as filtered through Handel and the Master Chorale

It failed to set the scene for "The Exodus," and Handel rightly cut it. "The Exodus" jumps right in with plagues. Handel here is at his most wonderfully inventive — oh, those hopping frogs. But what is most remarkable is that the descriptions are all from the voices of the people. These are not descriptions of events but reactions to them. When God leads the people forth like sheep, the chorus sings with the idyllic sweetness of, well, sheep.