The L.A. Phil's 100th season plans: No orchestra has been this ambitious, ever

Other participants in the vast L.A. Phil family will be principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki, native Angeleno Michael Tilson Thomas, creative chair John Adams, creative chair for jazz Herbie Hancock and two opera directors: Yuval Sharon, who will be completing his three-year residence with the orchestra, along with Peter Sellars, whose relationship with the orchestra goes back to 1992 when he became the first dramaturge, and to this day the only dramaturge, of a symphony orchestra. Two former associate conductors mentored by Dudamel, still young but already making it big, Lionel Bringuier and Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, will be back as well.