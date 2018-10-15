Critic's Notebook: An L.A. Phil festival with Bird, beer, Moby, Hancock and new music galore

Each star, who appeared with the orchestra and also in a set alone or with his own ensemble, brought a different vibe. Bird’s violin virtuosity, gracious demeanor and self-searching songs seemed right at home. Composer, pianist and singer Gabriel Kahane made an arresting orchestral arrangement of Bird’s song suite, “Time Is a Crooked Bow,” although Bird seemed uneasy finding a balance between that and his modestly melancholy vocal delivery. But Kahane, nevertheless, appeared on the right track, urging a highly accomplished musician out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Bird’s solo violin version with electronics of bits from Ravel’s String Quartet was a knockout.