Cue the mermaids, it's Esa-Pekka Salonen's 'Wing on Wing'

That she served as a preliminary mermaidenly siren in the fog became clear only later. FOG is how Frank Gehry was once known, when he signed his name Frank O. Gehry. And Frank happens to be the name of the impresario in Mozart's opera, which is a parody of putting on an opera. A speaking role, Frank contends with competing prima donnas (Hila Plitmann and So Young Park). A tenor (Joshua Dennis) and a bass-baritone (Christopher Job) attempt to placate the egotistical sopranos vying for the starring role by reminding them of the higher purposes of their art.