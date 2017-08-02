George Lucas and Mark Bradford are named as LACMA's Art + Film Gala honorees

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced that L.A. artist Mark Bradford and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas will be the honorees at the 2017 Art+Film Gala, the annual fundraiser set for Nov. 4.

“LACMA has enjoyed a long relationship with Mark, from our first purchase of his work in 2002 as part of the museum's ‘Art Here and Now’ program to the acquisition of his monumental 2013 painting ‘Shoot the Coin,’” LACMA Director Michael Govan said in the announcement. “He was also co-curator and artist of our founding exhibition at Charles White Elementary School, which set a new direction for our many education and community programs. And we have been especially inspired by his Leimert Park-based Art + Practice program, in particular his work with foster youth.”

Lucas, Govan added, “is known worldwide as having made some of the most innovative and beloved films in history.” Govan also noted the filmmaker’s devotion to visual arts and the pending construction of a new museum in Exposition Park. “George’s epic new museum is one of the greatest cultural philanthropic gifts ever made in Los Angeles, and will benefit local communities as well as encourage a deeper understanding of narrative arts,” Govan said.

LACMA’s Art + Film Gala is the museum’s premier fundraiser, typically drawing art world and fashion figures, civic leaders and A-list celebrities to its red carpet. It will be co-chaired by museum trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio. Last year’s gala, honoring light and space artist Robert Irwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, raised more than $3.6 million for the museum.

Proceeds go toward LACMA’s film initiatives as well as future exhibitions, art acquisitions and educational programming.

