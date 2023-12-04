Advertisement
Movies

The best red carpet looks from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Oprah Winfrey poses in a purple gown
Oprah Winfrey attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
Share

Sunday’s third annual gala benefiting the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures brought out plenty of star power, including a number of this year’s Oscar hopefuls as well as performers Billie Eilish and Finneas. Among the attendees captured on the red carpet by The Times were “The Color Purple” star Fantasia Barrino, “Barbie’s” America Fererra, and “May December” castmates Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

This year’s event, which the Academy said raised more than $10 million for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, was co-chaired by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, physician and philanthropist Dr. Eric Esrailian, actor Halle Berry and producer Ryan Murphy, and honored Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Sofia Coppola and Michael B. Jordan. Here are some of the night’s best looks.

Kendall Jenner attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum
Kendall Jenner.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Julia Garner attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Julia Garner.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Fantasia Barrino attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum
Fantasia Barrino.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Natalie Portman.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Selena Gomez.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Danai Gurira attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Danai Gurira.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times)
Salma Hayek and Jared Leto attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jodie Turner-Smith.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars.

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Julianne Moore attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum
Julianne Moore.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala
Leonardo DiCaprio.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Eva Longoria, left, and America Ferrera attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Eva Longoria, left, and America Ferrera.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy

Nicola Peltz Beckham. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ke Huy Quan attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

Ke Huy Quan. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Movies
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement