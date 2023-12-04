The best red carpet looks from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Sunday’s third annual gala benefiting the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures brought out plenty of star power, including a number of this year’s Oscar hopefuls as well as performers Billie Eilish and Finneas. Among the attendees captured on the red carpet by The Times were “The Color Purple” star Fantasia Barrino, “Barbie’s” America Fererra, and “May December” castmates Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.
This year’s event, which the Academy said raised more than $10 million for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, was co-chaired by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, physician and philanthropist Dr. Eric Esrailian, actor Halle Berry and producer Ryan Murphy, and honored Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Sofia Coppola and Michael B. Jordan. Here are some of the night’s best looks.
Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Billie Eilish. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Nicola Peltz Beckham. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Ke Huy Quan. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
