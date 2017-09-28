Annie Lennox to perform at LACMA Art+Film Gala

Annie Lennox will perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art+Film Gala. The Nov. 4 event, which will honor artist Mark Bradford and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, is typically filled with art world and fashion figures, civic leaders and A-list celebrities. Beyond Lennox’s artistic achievement as part of Eurythmics, a solo singer-songwriter and a four-time Grammy Award winner, the museum noted her work advocating for women’s rights and raising awareness for HIV/AIDS.
Museum trustee Eva Chow, who’s co-chairing the gala with Leonardo DiCaprio, called Lennox “one of the most iconic artists of our time and an incredible humanitarian.”
“Her songs are timeless, and we are ecstatic to have her at this year’s Art+Film Gala,” Chow said in an announcement.
Lennox is founder of the Circle, a nonprofit that supports marginalized girls and women internationally. In 2011 she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her humanitarian work.
The Art+Film Gala is LACMA’s premier fundraiser, with proceeds going toward film initiatives, future exhibitions, art acquisitions and educational programming. Last year’s gala, honoring light and space artist Robert Irwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, raised more than $3.6 million.
Pop artist Børns performed at last year’s gala.
