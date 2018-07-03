LACMA's campus has been a work in progress since its 1965 opening

LACMA announces two major donations: a pledge of $50 million from art collector and museum co-chair Elaine Wynn and $25 million from former Univision Chairman A. Jerrold Perenchio. Together, the funds represent the largest monetary donation in LACMA’s history and inches the fundraising campaign near its halfway point. Wynn and Perenchio’s pledges, together with the promised county money, bring the total fundraising goal for the project to $275 million. Construction at that point is scheduled to begin in late 2018 and to be completed in 2023.