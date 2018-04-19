Laurie Anderson's talk at the Central Library to be livestreamed

Musician, performance artist, sculptor, filmmaker and all-around guru of cool Laurie Anderson will speak Thursday night in Los Angeles in support of her new book, "All the Things I Lost in the Flood," and for those who can't make it in person, there's another option: livestream.
Anderson will discuss the book with MacArthur Fellow novelist Maggie Nelson ("The Art of Cruelty") at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library. The free event is part of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles' "Aloud" series of talks. All reserved seating has been claimed, however you can livestream the event at www.youtube.com/aloudla.
You also can try your luck at scoring a standby ticket. Standby numbers will be distributed an hour before the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, go to www.lfla.org/aloud.
On Friday, Anderson will perform a one-woman show inspired by her book at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. That show is sold out. For more information: www.thewallis.org/anderson.
