Entertainment & Arts

Best Portraits from the Festival of Books: John Green, Henry Winkler and more

Lucky Diaz, author of “La Guitarrista,” in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
By Taylor ArthurPhoto Editor 
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
The 29th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to USC with a first ever live stream of activities.

Many of the participants and guests stopped by our portrait studio: John Green, Henry Winkler, Sophia Bush, Max Greenfield, Lois Lowry and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.

Max Greenfield in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Maris Pasquale Doran and Phillipa Soo in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Henry Winkler in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Author John Green in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Actor Hannah Marks at the Festival of Books.

Actor Cree at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.

Felix Mallard at the Festival of Books.
Judy Reyes in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Jennifer Baker in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Sarah Myer in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.
Melania Luisa Marte in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.

Tiffany Chang in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

Natasha Deon in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Heather Scott Partington in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Lois Lowry in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Robin Benway in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Aida Salazar in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Sophia Bush in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Kim Johnson in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Molly McGhee in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

Airea D. Matthews in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

Karin Slaughterher in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Roda Ahmed in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books .
Kristen Kiesling in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

Taylor Arthur

Taylor Arthur was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, where she received her associate’s degree in journalism from Los Angeles Pierce College. Arthur joined The Times’ in 2017 and currently works as a photo editor for Daily Calendar, Envelope and The Times’ digital platform.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

