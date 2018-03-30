Women, united: Evil stirs 'The Madres' to action in Argentina

In the new play "The Madres" at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz, the malignity emanates from the military dictatorship in Argentina from 1976 until 1983. During that period, an estimated 9,000 to 30,000 people disappeared during the forced conformity of the National Reorganization Process. Then as now, the mothers of the disappeared gathered publicly to show those in power that they saw what happened and weren't going to let anyone deny or forget.