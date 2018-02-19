The Actors' Gang's story of America: The tired, the poor, the huddled masses who bind us all

A work of physical theater, "The New Colossus" unites the figures portrayed by the 12-person cast into a human bloc. These characters come from different corners of the world and speak in different tongues. The circumstances that brought them here are specific. Their journeys may be more than a century apart. But they all have suitcases loaded with fears and packed with dreams. Together they embody the tenet of e pluribus unum that has made America unique.