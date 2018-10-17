Sky is the limit for the 'Notorious RBG,' and she keeps on pressin' on

Many of the items on display are embedded in immersive, interactive environments recreating key locations in Bader Ginsburg’s life. The living room in the Brooklyn row house Bader Ginsburg grew up in is filled with family photos and her favorite books while one of her favorite operas plays on an antique radio. Visitors can watch home movies of Bader Ginsburg and her husband inside a re-creation of the ‘50s-era Chevrolet he owned when the couple dated at Cornell University, or they can try on a judge’s robe while sitting on a re-creation of her Supreme Court bench.