Remembering Paul Taylor: Dancer Edward Villella on what made the choreographer such a 'revelation'

At the time of that encounter nearly 60 years ago, Villella was a relatively new member of New York City Ballet on his way to his becoming one of the most accomplished and best-known American male dancers, on whom Balanchine created numerous enduring roles. At the same time, Taylor was making his mark in Martha Graham's repertory of dramatic, heroic roles, while also presenting programs of his own, often radical new works, and preparing to strike out on independently.