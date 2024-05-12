Advertisement
Television

‘Kingdom of Planet of the Apes’ climbs to top of box office

An ape wearing a crown is power-hungry.
Kevin Durand as Proximus in the movie “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”
(20th Century Studios)
By Greg BraxtonSenior Writer, Culture and Representation 
Share

More than five decades since a group of astronauts led by Charlton Heston took a ill-fated journey to a strange world, moviegoers are still ape over the “Planet of the Apes” franchise.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the latest entry in the series of films about a planet ruled by talking apes, made a smash debut over the weekend, ruling the box office chart with a monster $56.5 million.

The performance of the film was particularly impressive, coming seven years after a trilogy that concluded with “War of the Planet of the Apes.” Unlike previous installments, “KOTPOTA” has no well-known stars as a lure for audiences.

Advertisement
a man falls through the air in a scene from "The Fall Guy"

Company Town

Not just ‘The Fall Guy’: Summer box office is a bummer for Hollywood

Hollywood and the nation’s movie theaters are finding out what a lack of spandex, capes and other hallmarks of billion-dollar action means for the box office.

May 7, 2024

In second place was “The Fall Guy,” the stunt-heavy action film that had a lackluster launch last week. The movie declined a respectable 51% percent with $13.7 million for a total of $49.7 million.

The steamy tennis romance “Challengers,” with $4.7 million, the horror movie “Tarot,” with $3.5 million, and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” with $2.5 million, rounded out the top five films.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement