Project Angel Food marks 25 years of the 'Art = Love' auction on Saturday

So Project Angel Food evolved, cooking and delivering free, medically tailored meals to a range of people who were too sick to shop or cook for themselves and their families. About 30% of the recipients were people living with HIV-AIDS, but the organization’s mission changed to serve patients struggling with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, COPD, kidney failure and other critical diseases. It now provides about 11,000 meals every week — more than half a million annually. About 98% of its recipients live below the poverty level. Many are elderly and live alone.