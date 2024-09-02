Are you going to Food Bowl? Here’s what you don’t want to miss
Since 2017, this paper has gathered chefs from Southern California and sometimes far beyond for a festival of eating and drinking that the late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold jokingly called Food Bowl. The name stuck. This year’s festival is focused on a food-and-drink-filled weekend at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot, Sept. 20-22 (5515 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles). Between bites and sips, come to the Food Bowl stage for cooking demos and, on Friday night, the presentation of two special honors, L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year and the Gold Award. You can buy tickets on the L.A. Times Food Bowl website. Below is a rundown of what you can expect.
Friday, Sept. 20
VIP entry 7 p.m., general admission 8 p.m. 21 and older.
ONSTAGE
(For all ticket holders)
8:20 p.m.: L.A. Times Gold Award presentation to Raul Ortega of Mariscos Jalisco for helping to make taco culture an essential part of L.A.’s culinary landscape. Ortega will serve food from his truck on Friday night.
8:30 p.m.: L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year presentation to Baroo owners Kwang Uh and Mina Park, who will serve samples from the restaurant’s seven-course “cycle of life” tasting menu in the Baroo lounge all weekend.
9 p.m.: Josh Scherer cooking demo and book signing from the content creator and author of “Rhett & Link Present: The Mythical Cookbook.”
10 p.m.: Tue Nguyen cooking demo and book signing from the social media star, chef of DiDi and author of the new cookbook “Di An.”
VIP BITES AND SIPS
Level 8, Meteora, Pasjoli.
ALL-TICKET BITES AND SIPS
1
2
1. Ivan Flores, left, and Juan Garcia of the Goat Mafia. 2. Marcel Rene Michel, left, and Rhea Patel Michel, co-owners of Saucy Chick. After joining forces with Goat Mafia, they opened a restaurant in Pasadena and will be at the Sept. 20 opening night of Food Bowl. (Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)
Amiga Amore, Azizam, Ban Ban Burger, Bee Taqueria, Cento, Chao Krung & Tuk Tuk Thai, Checker Hall, Crudo e Nudo, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Guelaguetza, Guzzu Bento-Ya, Hatchet Hall, Holey Grail Donuts, HomeState, III Mas Bakery & Deli, Jitlada, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Mírate, Paradise Dynasty & Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Perilla L.A., Pink Taco, Rita’s Deluxe, Ronan, Saltie Girl, Saucy Chick/Goat Mafia, Si! Mon, SoulPhil, Spoon & Pork, Sushi Nikkei, Villa’s Tacos, Wife and the Somm.
Saturday, Sept. 21
VIP entry 6 p.m., general admission 7 p.m. 21 and older.
ONSTAGE
7:20 p.m.: Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling demo and signing for their new cookbook, “A Confident Cook.”
8:15 p.m.: Adrienne Borlongan and William Tew demo and book signing from the founder of Wanderlust Creamery and author of “Wanderlust Creamery Presents: The World of Ice Cream,” joined by Cathay Pacific’s culinary design chef.
9:10 p.m.: Owen Han demo and bookplate signing from the “King of Sandwiches” and author of the forthcoming “Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich.”
VIP BITES AND SIPS
Anajak Thai, Kato, Mírate.
ALL-TICKET BITES AND SIPS
626 Hospitality Group, Bar Chelou, Baroo, Bistro Na’s, Borekas Sephardic Pastries, the Brothers Sushi, Budonoki x Mini Kabob, Burritos La Palma, Chichén Itzá, Cobi’s, Donna’s, Dulanville Food Truck, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Fluffy McCloud’s, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Holbox, Holy Basil, Hui Tou Xiang, Jeff’s Table, LaSorted’s, Lei’d Cookies, Little Fatty & Fatty Mart, Love & Salt, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, OyBar, Pizzana, Poltergeist, Ponchos Tlayudas, Steep L.A., Stella, Trophies Burger Club, Tsubaki, Wanderlust Creamery, XUNTOS.
Sunday, Sept. 22
VIP entry 11 a.m., general admission noon. All ages.
ONSTAGE
12:20 p.m.: Sarah Hymanson & Sara Kramer demo and book signing from the chef-owners of Kismet and authors of “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes.”
1:15 p.m.: Yumna Jawad demo and book signing for the author of “The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook.”
2:10 p.m.: Nancy Silverton demo and book signing from the chef and co-owner of the Mozza Restaurant Group and bestselling author of “The Cookie That Changed My Life.”
VIP BITES AND SIPS
Wolfgang Puck’s CUT Beverly Hills, Damian, Level 8.
ALL-TICKET BITES AND SIPS
All About the Cinnamon, Amphai Northern Thai Food Club, Apollonia’s Pizzeria, Ayara Thai, Baar Baar, Baroo, Brique French Toastery, the Brothers Sushi, Camphor, Ceci’s Gastronomia, Cha ReDefine, Dino’s Famous Chicken, Domestic, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Grá, Hamasaku, Janté Cheesecakes, LaSorted’s, Lucky Bird, Lustig, Maison Matho, Mayura Indian Restaurant, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, OyBar, Petit Trois, Petramale Pizza, Pop’s Bagels, Socalo, Steep L.A., Stir Crazy, Tacos 1986, Voodoo Vin, the Waterfront.
More to Read
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.