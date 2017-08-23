Geffen Playhouse's former artistic director files age discrimination lawsuit

Randall Arney, the former artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles who was dismissed in February after 17 years at the theater, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Geffen of age and disability discrimination.
Arney, 61, also lists failure to prevent retaliation, libel and slander among the complaints in his suit. It came one day after the Geffen named as Arney’s successor Matt Shakman, a 41-year-old TV and film director whose credits include “Game of Thrones.”
When news of Arney’s departure first hit on Feb. 14, he wasn’t available for comment. A Geffen representative said at the time that the leadership change was prompted by the theater’s desire to ensure it was “well positioned for the future.”
The Times has reached out to Arney and to the Geffen for comment on the lawsuit.
Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the suit names the Geffen and the theater board’s co-chairs, Pamela Henderson and Martha Robinson, as defendants. According to the suit, Henderson told Arney on Feb. 13 that his contract, expiring in August, would not be renewed.
As artistic director, Arney guided the theater’s season lineup and directed numerous productions including “Outside Mullingar,” “The Night Alive,” “American Buffalo” and “Reasons to Be Pretty.”
