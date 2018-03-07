Terry Riley and Gloria Cheng, a piano odd couple, find the musical connections

What, in fact, makes Riley special is that he has absorbed a vast stretch of different music styles, be they from the Western tradition — classical, jazz, folk, pop — or the East, particularly India, in radically different ways. He may focus on a single idea, but one that is, usually in a way too deep to discern, any number of different practices. Or he may focus on just one kind of music, but get waylaid somewhere along the line. Then again, he can just sit down at the piano and let the waylay happen.