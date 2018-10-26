Robbie Conal's 'Cabinet of Horrors' is a funny, freaky portrait of Trump's inner circle

The Trump administration provided such rich material and so many characters to riff on that the former L.A. artist, who now lives in Los Osos, Calif., said he found he couldn’t stop making new paintings. The nearly two dozen works in the exhibition were culled from about 40. Conal’s portrait of newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, pictured roiling and boiling with anger, was made just days before the Track 16 show opened. “Breaking Bad,” reads the painting’s text.