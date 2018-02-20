A walk through Robert Irwin's new 5,000-square-foot sculpture

Irwin has reimagined the gallery's 5,000-square-foot ground level space as an immaculate, immersive sculpture. In the center of the room stands an enclosure with floor-to-ceiling walls of translucent white scrim, which he has long favored for its capacity to both define a plane and dissolve into luminous atmosphere. This inner sanctum is subdivided into six square modules. The slender white pillars that articulate the structure are echoed by another set that wraps broadly around it in a crisp, orderly rhythm, punctuating the viewer's passage.