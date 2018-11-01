Review: Travel back in L.A. history with 'Señor Plummer' for adventure — and a fiesta

The highly imaginative Rogue Artists Ensemble is doing its best to offer glimpses of that history by re-creating moments from the 1870s through the early 1940s as lived by a particularly colorful local figure, Eugene Plummer. His family once owned a vast swath of what today is Hollywood. By the time he died in May 1943 at age 91, he was well known for hosting yearly old-timers picnics and for retaining the aura of rancho-era Los Angeles as he lingered in the shade of pepper trees on what had been the last remaining acres of family land, watching a new world take shape.