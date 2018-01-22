The Bard, times two: 'Shakespeare in Love' at SCR, plus Shakespeare, the retirement years

Two plays about Shakespeare, both of which opened last weekend in our area, are the kinds of theatrical entertainments that would be right at home at the Shakespeare Emporium. "Shakespeare in Love," a stage adaptation of the 1998 Oscar-winning film, has been given an elaborate, if uninspired, staging by South Coast Repertory Artistic Director Marc Masterson. And "Shakespeare his wife and the dog," a trinket for two actors (and a tape-recorded mutt) that premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 2014, has somehow found its way to Santa Monica, where it's playing at the Broad Stage's intimate Edye theater under a title that rejects both commas and proper capitalization.