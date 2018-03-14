Taylor Mac on gay history, 'Hamilton' and his epic 24-hour extravaganza at the Ace

Mac, who comes off as a sincere ironist in conversation, rejects the grant-speak claims about most interactive performance. "People in the theater world like to say it's all about "the community of the audience, blah blah, blah," Mac said. "But we all know it's a temporary community that usually lasts 90 minutes. It's different when you can point to tangible changes in the world. People at our shows have hooked up, started relationships and businesses. There are babies that wouldn't have been born had we not made the show."