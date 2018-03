Taylor Mac on gay history, 'Hamilton' and his epic 24-hour extravaganza at the Ace

"We may not have that many conservative people at the show in L.A., but we have definitely performed for Trump voters," Mac said. "When there's variety, actual diversity, audience members teach each other how to listen. If it's an entirely queer audience, like say at an LGBT festival where I usually have half the number of people in the audience because I don't lip-sync or do vagina jokes, they'll laugh at something that might be a little serious. With straight people in the audience, they teach queers how to listen to something differently and vice versa. The show is really trying to get the audience to express the full range of what America has been and can be."