This Iraq war veteran didn't just see 'Water by the Spoonful.' He lived it

The tall young man has seen "Water by the Spoonful" more than once, and he's also seen "Elliot, a Soldier's Fugue" (which just finished a run at the Kirk Douglas Theatre) and "The Happiest Song Plays Last" (now at the Los Angeles Theatre Center) several times apiece. He even went to Armenia to see "Water by the Spoonful" there. He doesn't know Armenian, so the only word he understood was "dissonance," spoken by the music professor character lecturing on John Coltrane. But he had no problem following the story.