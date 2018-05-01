Tony nominations for 'Harry Potter,' 'SpongeBob' and 'Mean Girls' put Hollywood center stage

The musicals "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Mean Girls" each garnered 12 Tony Award nominations Tuesday, leading a pack dominated by Hollywood franchises such as "Harry Potter" and familiar titles like "Angels in America," "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady."
Even the lesser-known "The Band's Visit," which scored 11 nominations, is based on a 2007 film. With Tony-nominated stars Tony Shaloub and Katrina Lenk, a book by Itamar Moses and music by David Yazbek, "The Band's Visit" will be the critically adored front-runner in a best musical category that also includes "Mean Girls," "SpongeBob" and Disney's adaptation of "Frozen," which received a meager three nominations.
The show to beat in the best play category is the two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." It scored 10 nominations, including ones for play, direction (John Tiffany), leading actor (Jamie Parker), featured actor and actress (Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni), plus scenic design, lighting design and costume design.
The production, written by Jack Thorne and based on the characters of J.K. Rowling, has been hailed for bringing a fresh kind of magic to the theater. After transferring to Broadway from London's West End, it has been a critical and commercial success on Broadway.
Other standouts were Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady." The former's 11 nominations, including ones for best musical revival, lead actor (Joshua Henry), lead actress (Jessie Mueller), featured actress (Renee Fleming and Lindsay Mendez) and choreography (Justin Peck). The lush "My Fair Lady" scooped up 10 nominations, including ones for best musical revival, lead actress (Lauren Ambrose), lead actor (Harry Hadden-Paton), and featured actor and actress (Norbert Leo Butz and Diana Rigg).
The 11 nominations for Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" included best revival of a play and best direction (Marianne Elliott), as well as for lead actor (Andrew Garfield), featured actor (Nathan Lane) and a slew of craft categories.
Garfield wasn't the only familiar name among this year's nominees. Amy Schumer got a nod for lead actress for the play "Meteor Shower," Denzel Washington for his lead role in "The Iceman Cometh." Glenda Jackson and last year's Tony winner Laurie Metcalf were nominated for lead and featured actress, respectively, in "Three Tall Women." Michael Cera and "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry both were recognized for their featured performances in the Kenneth Lonergan play "Lobby Hero," whose third and final nomination came in the play revival category.
Tina Fey was nominated for her book for "Mean Girls," adapted from her 2004 teen comedy of the same name. Her husband, Jeff Richmond, was nominated with lyricist Nell Benjamin for their "Mean Girls" original score, whose stiffest competition might be "The Band's Visit's" Yazbek and the the team for "SpongeBob SquarePants," which features music by David Bowie, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Alex Ebert, among others.
Nomination presenters Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. also announced that Bruce Springsteen and John Leguizamo will each receive special Tony Awards. Springsteen will be honored for "Springsteen on Broadway," Leguizamo for his body of work over three decades and his dedication to telling diverse stories.The 72nd annual Tony Awards ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.
Check back on this article throughout the day for more details and reactions from nominees.
