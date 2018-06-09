Tony nominees: 6 featured performances that stole the spotlight, turning small roles into big memories

In Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero,” Henry played William, a security supervisor of New York apartment houses, with such naturalness that, not knowing the actor from his Emmy-nominated performance on FX’s “Atlanta,” I couldn’t help wondering whether director Trip Cullman actually cast the role by visiting nearby residential buildings. But the way Henry embodied the play’s ethical conflict revealed an actor of shrewd interpretive craft. In an ensemble that included Michael Cera (a quintessential Lonergan slacker, justly nominated for his performance) and a galvanic Chris Evans (who was cheated of a nomination), Henry made vividly real the dilemma of a character who’s a stickler for the rules when it comes to his subordinates but expects more leeway when a hairy situation involving a family member drops him into the gray zone.