Women's March Los Angeles demonstrates city planning's need for 'radical flatness'

Any big political march is both a test of a city’s spatial limitations and an exercise in seeing and using that city in a new way. This may be especially true in Los Angeles, a city still trying to shake off an outdated reputation as a place without a significant pedestrian culture or vibrant public realm.

The Los Angeles edition of Saturday’s women’s march was in that sense another sign of the city’s continuing effort to redefine, or at least recalibrate, its public-ness.

What really struck me Saturday as I watched the march descend on Pershing Square and make its way to the foot of City Hall was how certain spaces and corridors absorbed the unusual mass of humanity far better than others. The LAPD called it the largest gathering downtown since the immigration rights protests of 2006, attracting “hundreds of thousands” of people, according to multiple media reports.

At several moments, bottlenecks of these masses suggested overtaxed spaces and an inadequate infrastructure (and maybe also imperfect planning for the march itself). Other times, the crowd moved easily from one block to the next.

All morning, from what I could see, the marchers were jovial and relaxed, even when they seemed hopelessly stuck.

My short-form report card reads this way: low to middling marks for Metro and Pershing Square, high ones for Grand Park.

My experience trying to get on a train this morning at several Gold Line stations matched reports I heard from others or read on social media — that the crowds lined up either to purchase TAP cards for entry or simply to get to Metro platforms were long and snaking, often with no end in sight.

At several stations I saw families on the street waiting for surge-priced Uber rides, having given up on trying to squeeze themselves onto the Gold Line.

Some of these delays were surely caused by neophyte users of Metro, unsure how to load a TAP card. But in my admittedly incomplete survey, I didn’t see any Metro officials directing traffic or giving people at the end of the line a sense of how long they’d be there.

Once downtown, I ended up walking along Grand Avenue, down the hill from Disney Hall and the Broad Museum and toward Pershing Square. When I reached the corner of Grand Avenue and Fifth Street, a steep intersection at the base of Bunker Hill, the way to the square was blocked by a mass of people. Traffic-control officials were still trying to let cars across, even though it became clear that the intersection would soon be overwhelmed by the crowd.

This was a sign, perhaps, that the size of the march had caught the Los Angeles Police Department and other officials by surprise; otherwise this intersection would have been closed to cars far earlier.

I eventually made it to the edge of Pershing Square along Olive Street, where I joined a large gathering outside the Biltmore Hotel. The crowd seemed anxious to start marching but was hemmed in on all sides, with nowhere to go.

Here’s where the infamous limitations of Pershing Square’s 1994 makeover by Ricardo Legorreta and Laurie Olin became obvious: Instead of being able to see into the square itself, our view was blocked by the many purple and yellow walls surrounding it.

Downtown Los Angeles' Pershing Square, seen in May 2016. Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Downtown Los Angeles' Pershing Square, seen in May 2016. Downtown Los Angeles' Pershing Square, seen in May 2016. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

A 2016 computer rendering of the Agence TER with SALT Landscape Architects plan to re-imagine the 150-year-old Pershing Square in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Agence TER with SALT Landscape A / Pershing Square Renew A 2016 computer rendering of the Agence TER with SALT Landscape Architects plan to re-imagine the 150-year-old Pershing Square in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. A 2016 computer rendering of the Agence TER with SALT Landscape Architects plan to re-imagine the 150-year-old Pershing Square in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. (Agence TER with SALT Landscape A / Pershing Square Renew)

As I stood crowded in by a mass of marchers, it wasn’t difficult to think that “radical flatness” would be an improvement in handling crowds of this size. That two-word phrase was the slogan for the winning entry, by the French landscape firm Agence Ter, of a 2016 design competition to dramatically reshape Pershing Square. By “radical flatness” the firm means a square with all those walls removed — a square that is directly open to the streets and sidewalks on all sides.

Only in Los Angeles, perhaps, would that basic notion of connectivity seem radical. Still, a square remade in that way would have allowed Saturday’s crowd along Olive, where I was, to see and connect with the larger group of protesters that I later learned were filling not just the square but every block leading to it.

The part of the march I was in splintered from the planned route along Spring Street and stayed on Olive instead, marching past the Omni Hotel and the so-called Erector Set parking structure on Bunker Hill before turning down First Street in the direction of Grand Park and City Hall. It was possibly a measure of the crowd’s size that even this splinter group felt large enough to qualify as the main march, the big mass. Dozens of people had climbed atop the Erector Set; they danced or waved to the marchers below.

Protest in Pershing Square before the walls came up: Marchers on March 13, 1965, at 5th and Hill streets, in support of the civil rights march in Selma, Ala. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA Protest in Pershing Square before the walls came up: Marchers on March 13, 1965, at 5th and Hill streets, in support of the civil rights march in Selma, Ala. Protest in Pershing Square before the walls came up: Marchers on March 13, 1965, at 5th and Hill streets, in support of the civil rights march in Selma, Ala. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

When I reached Grand Park (not part of the original official route), I found a space — or series of spaces, since the park is divided by Hill Street and Broadway — that seemed much better equipped to handle a crowd of this size.

The park’s steep grade can often make it seem an awkward civic gathering place. But on Saturday that steepness began to look more like an advantage. Marchers could see all the way down the hill toward City Hall and watch large crowds funneling in from other routes. Their vision wasn’t blocked the way it was around Pershing Square.

There was also more room to maneuver; there were benches and shady corners, places to get away from the throng. At the foot of City Hall along Spring Street, the crowd was substantial but there was still room for kids to run around and jump in the mud.

But it was really the view down the hill that made the difference. A crowd doesn’t feel whole unless it can get a glimpse — and a measure — of itself.

