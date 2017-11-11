George Takei says events in sexual assault allegation 'simply did not occur'

“Star Trek” actor George Takei took to Twitter Saturday morning to deny claims of sexual assault made to the Hollywood Reporter by former male model Scott R. Brunton.

“I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” he wrote to his 2.79 million followers.

Brunton alleged that in 1981 when he was 23 years old, he met Takei at a bar. He said they later went out to dinner and that he passed out after an evening nightcap. When he awoke, he said he found Takei “groping” at his crotch in an attempt to take advantage of him.

Takei played Sulu in the original “Star Trek.” He is also an author and activist.

“Those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that somebody would accuse me of this is quite personally painful,” he wrote, adding that his husband Brad, with whom he has been for more than 30 years, stands firmly by his side.

Here are Takei’s Saturday morning tweets:

