Prince William shares positive health update about Kate Middleton amid cancer battle

Prince William shared a heartening health update about his wife and children following Catherine’s disclosure in March that she has cancer.

The heir-apparent to the British throne, who was back to his royal duties on Tuesday attending the grand opening of James Place Newcastle, was asked how his wife and three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were doing as the Princess of Wales undergoes preventative chemotherapy to treat the undisclosed form of the disease.

“All doing well, thank you,” William said, as seen in Daily Mail footage posted on social media. “We’re all doing well.”

Advertisement

Representatives for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

William, 41, returned to his public duties in late April, a few weeks after his wife revealed that she had cancer after undergoing “major abdominal surgery” in London in January. The palace and royal family have provided little to no substantial updates about the 42-year-old’s health since then.

Catherine’s unprecedented royal announcement came after months of speculation about her condition and whereabouts, resulting in intense public pressure for the British royal family and as King Charles III, William’s father, is also being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

In late April, the palace shared a portrait of Prince Louis on the couple’s official Instagram account that was shot by Catherine for the young prince’s 6th birthday. Earlier this week, the palace shared another post marking William and Catherine’s 13th wedding anniversary. Palace photos, especially those shot by Catherine, had come under scrutiny in the weeks leading up to the princess’ revelation after the institution released a doctored photo of the mother of three that only intensified conjecture about her well-being.

Catherine, an upper-middle-class commoner who married into the British royal family in 2011, had also been plagued by rumors about trouble in her marriage during that time. In her announcement, she said it has been “an incredibly tough couple of months” for their family, but having William by her side had been “a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

She also explained that she waited to go public with her diagnosis because she and William needed to take time to inform their young children.

Advertisement

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” Catherine said in the video.

The palace said in January that the senior royal would return to public duties after Easter. However, after Catherine’s statement, the palace said that she is expected to return to public-facing duties when she is cleared by her medical team. The palace also said that she is “in good spirits and ... focused on making a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, amid macabre misinformation about his funeral arrangements being pushed up and false rumors about his death, Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday. the 75-year-old monarch visited a cancer treatment charity and began his carefully managed comeback after his cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.

The event was the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6 when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, the Associated Press reported.