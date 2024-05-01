Advertisement
Television

Dan Schneider suing ‘Quiet on Set’ producers for defamation: ‘I sadly have no choice’

A man holding an award onstage while a group of people clap and cheer around him
Former Nickelodeon mega-producer Dan Schneider says he’s suing the producers behind the docuseries “Quiet on Set” for defamation.
(Matt Sayles / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Dan Schneider, the Nickelodeon producer behind hit shows “Drake & Josh” and “iCarly,” is taking legal action against the teams behind the popular “Quiet on Set” docuseries.

Schneider announced in a statement shared with The Times on Wednesday that he plans to sue producers Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television for defamation.

Quiet on Set,” which premiered in March on the Investigation Discovery channel, alleged sexual abuse and discrimination occurred on the set of Schneider’s shows during his Nickelodeon reign. In the docuseries, several former child actors (including Drake Bell), parents and crew members offered accounts of Schneider’s alleged abuse of power.

“After seeing ‘Quiet on Set’ and its Trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it,” Schneider said in the statement. “In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

Schneider’s suit revolves around multiple “Quiet on Set” episodes and a trailer that he alleges “falsely stated and implied” that he sexually abused children on his series. His suit also names “Quiet on Set” directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz as defendants.

Schneider seeks an undisclosed amount in compensatory damages, for past and future economic loss, “damage to reputation,” emotional distress and legal fees, according to the complaint. He also seeks “editing, taking down or removing all or a portion” of the “Quiet on Set” docuseries and its trailer.

This story is developing.

