The conservator who is bringing lost stories of California's pioneering female artists to light

Featured prominently are numerous canvases by Kempster, including her absorbing “Housewife,” as well as dozens of other artists: Vivian Stringfield (1881-1933), whose paintings fused elements of Japanese landscapes with an acid color palette. Elizabeth Borglum (1848-1922), who produced portraiture and sensitively rendered California landscapes at twilight, but is better known for having been married to Mt. Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum. And Nelbert Chouinard (1879-1969), a landscape painter who arrived in Southern California as an art teacher and went on to found the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles (which would later evolve into the California Institute of the Arts).