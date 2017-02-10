Essential Arts & Culture: Pacino as Tennessee Williams, Diego Rivera at LACMA, suspended Iranian art, 'Mr. Gaga'

Al Pacino takes to the stage at the famed Pasadena Playhouse. A pair of new paintings by Diego Rivera arrive at LACMA. And Netflix launches a new design series. This is Carolina A. Miranda, culture writer for the Los Angeles Times, delivering your weekly newsletter from Mexico City, where I am sustaining myself with very large sandwiches. Herewith, the week’s top culture stories:

Pacino at the Playhouse

Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away," costarring Judith Light, at the Pasadena Playhouse. Jim Cox Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away," costarring Judith Light, at the Pasadena Playhouse. Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away," costarring Judith Light, at the Pasadena Playhouse. (Jim Cox)

Playwright Dotson Rader’s “God Looked Away” captures the life of Tennessee Williams in his later years, struggling with drug addiction and the specter of his success. In the title role is Al Pacino; playing his friend Estelle is Judith Light — and it all takes place on a stage that was key to Williams’ career. “The production is nothing if not meta,” writes The Times’ Deborah Vankin, “a play about a playwright in a playhouse where, it turns out, Williams premiered early work.” Los Angeles Times

Vankin also sat down for an interview with artist Ooldouz Alaei Novin, an Iranian artist who currently has work on view at L.A.’s Craft & Folk Art Museum, and has been personally affected by President Trump’s travel ban. “We are watching the news all the time,” she says. “You just don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.” Los Angeles Times

Audience participation

Jonny Donahoe stars in the Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre Company production of "Every Brilliant Thing" at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Micheala Bodlovic Jonny Donahoe stars in the Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre Company production of "Every Brilliant Thing" at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Jonny Donahoe stars in the Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre Company production of "Every Brilliant Thing" at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. (Micheala Bodlovic)

“Every Brilliant Thing,” the unusual solo performance piece by Jonny Donahoe, currently on view at the Broad Stage through Sunday, requires the audience to act out small roles in a story about family and mortality. Times theater critic Charles McNulty says it is “utterly charming.” “The audience enters the Edye, the intimate venue at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage, as an anonymous crowd,” he writes, “and leaves a friendly troupe, theatrical comrades, an ad hoc ensemble united by a total stranger’s story.” Los Angeles Times

Riveras land at LACMA

The Cubist-influenced "Zapatista Landscape," 1915, by Diego Rivera. Los Angeles County Museum of Art The Cubist-influenced "Zapatista Landscape," 1915, by Diego Rivera. The Cubist-influenced "Zapatista Landscape," 1915, by Diego Rivera. (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

Two striking paintings by legendary Mexican painter Diego Rivera have landed at the L.A. County Museum of Art for the exhibition “Picasso and Rivera: Conversations Across Time.” Times art critic Christopher Knight writes about how “Zapatista Landscape” (1915) and “Flowered Canoe” (1931) combined iconic Mexican imagery with Western tradition. Los Angeles Times

Pacific Standard Time in Mexico

Discussing PST in Mexico City are, from left, Joan Weinstein, Michael Govan, Philippe Vergne, Chad Smith and Julieta Gonzalez. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times Discussing PST in Mexico City are, from left, Joan Weinstein, Michael Govan, Philippe Vergne, Chad Smith and Julieta Gonzalez. Discussing PST in Mexico City are, from left, Joan Weinstein, Michael Govan, Philippe Vergne, Chad Smith and Julieta Gonzalez. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

Cultural leaders from various Los Angeles institutions were in Mexico City this week to announce programming for the upcoming Pacific Standard Time series of exhibitions, which will focus on Latin America. The event, which I attended, turned into a cultural salvo in favor of exchange between the U.S. and Mexico. “There is no us and them,” LACMA director Michael Govan told me after the event had concluded. “There is just us and us.” Los Angeles Times

Design on Netflix

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 42, is featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Abstract: The Art of Design." Morten Germund / Netflix Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 42, is featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Abstract: The Art of Design." Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 42, is featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Abstract: The Art of Design." (Morten Germund / Netflix)

Netflix is kicking off a new design documentary series this week, “Abstract the Art of Design,” which features a lineup of prominent figures, including Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, illustrator Christoph Niemann and graphic designer Paula Scher. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne binge-watched all eight episodes. His conclusion: “It is impressive enough to leave you wishing it might have dug deeper and been a shade less boosterish.” Los Angeles Times

Documenting Mr. Gaga

A still from the film "Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance." Credit: Gadi Dagon / Abramorama Gadi Dagon / Abramorama A still from the film "Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance." Credit: Gadi Dagon / Abramorama A still from the film "Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance." Credit: Gadi Dagon / Abramorama (Gadi Dagon / Abramorama)

Speaking of documentaries, director Tomer Heymann spent eight years chronicling the life and work of choreographer Ohad Naharin, the artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, for the film “Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance.” Times film critic Kenneth Turan says it makes for enjoyable viewing. “If you are familiar with his mesmerizing work, nothing more need be said,” he writes, “if you’re not, this feast of dance illustrates why others are.” Los Angeles Times

Violins and a British organist

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times Violinist Lisa Batiashvili performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Violinist Lisa Batiashvili performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A series of performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic last week brought together favorite ballet scores as well as a classic work by Tchaikovsky — the much-recorded Violin Concerto, that was performed, in this case, by Georgian violinist Lisa Batiashvili. It was a memorable show, writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed: “She dreamed with Tchaikovsky and escaped with Tchaikovsky and threw it all to the wind when that seemed a thrilling thing to do.” Los Angeles Times

Swed also took in an unusual performance downtown by violinist Mark Menzies at Art Share LA — a composition by Luigi Nono, in which the musician moves among stands scattered around the space. This complex composition, Swed writes, “is like an anatomical, physiological and spiritual examination of the violin.” Los Angeles Times