5 Latino art shows to check out right now

L.A. Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda discusses how the human body is not only a subject, but also a medium, specifically for Chicanx artists such as Teddy Sandoval, who has made it the central figure in much of his work.In the artist’s retrospective “ Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art ” by curators David Evans Frantz and C. Ondine Chavoya at the Vincent Price Art Museum , the 25 years’ worth of material — ranging from paintings to mail art to printmaking — takes on conversations around the vast physical form.As a queer Chicanx artist, Sandoval, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1995, explored gender, sexuality and identity. One print on display, “Angel Baby,” marks the year of his passing, showing a boxer, a message of hope tattooed on the arm, juxtaposed by wings and a pink curtain tied by the semblance of snakeskin and a crucifix. This exhibition extends work by queer, Latinx and Latin American artists contending to similar themes.Closing March 2, 2024