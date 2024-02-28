5 Latino art shows to check out right now
Art welcomes viewers into an expansive realm of thoughts and emotions. It tells stories and documents historical and cultural references with the potential to be subjective, provocative, exploratory, experimental, intuitive and liberating. For these Los Angeles-based shows, artists and exhibitors welcome communities into their realities. Take a peek. Start a conversation and witness some of the city’s creativity — and beyond — firsthand.
Showing Places
Ozzie Juarez at Charlie James Gallery
Chinatown Art
In his first solo exhibition, “OXI-DIOS,” at Charlie James Gallery, artist and Tlaloc Studios fiunder Ozzie Juarez features a personal perspective of Los Angeles, combining paintings of classical realism onto imagined contemporary objects, such as a wall enclosed by barbed wire. Juarez, whose artwork mainly draws upon Mesoamerican codices, creates interconnected portals that assemble into a language of its own.
In this show, expect another layer of work encompassing pre-Columbian art and lettered markings found in sonidero sites throughout Mexico. The artist also curated a group show, “Angelitos de Plata,” featuring works by photographer Carlos Jaramillo, jewelry designer and artist Georgina Treviño, ceramist Lizette Hernández and Born x Raised co-founder Alex “2Tone” Erdmann.
Closing March 23, 2024
Felix Art Fair
Hollywood Art
While multiple art fairs consecutively run throughout February, Felix’s contemporary-run show, co-founded by Dean Valentine, Mills Morán and Al Morán, provides an alternative space for emerging artists.
In its sixth edition, Feliz Art Fair features over 60 galleries that will display a range of art on two floors of the historic Roosevelt Hotel. This year’s partnership with the fashion-driven Dover Street Market will include Los Angeles’ Charlie James Gallery, featuring the chiaroscuro-method painting style of Danie Cansino; Tierra del Sol Gallery’s ceramist Aura Herrera and artist Joe Zaldivar, who is known for his whimsical cityscapes; and Chris Sharp, presenting works of Angeline Rivas. Other galleries include Morán Morán of L.A. and Mexico.
Feb. 28, 2024 – March 3, 2024
'Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art' at Vincent Price Art Museum
Monterey Park Art
L.A. Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda discusses how the human body is not only a subject, but also a medium, specifically for Chicanx artists such as Teddy Sandoval, who has made it the central figure in much of his work.
In the artist’s retrospective “Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art” by curators David Evans Frantz and C. Ondine Chavoya at the Vincent Price Art Museum, the 25 years’ worth of material — ranging from paintings to mail art to printmaking — takes on conversations around the vast physical form.
As a queer Chicanx artist, Sandoval, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1995, explored gender, sexuality and identity. One print on display, “Angel Baby,” marks the year of his passing, showing a boxer, a message of hope tattooed on the arm, juxtaposed by wings and a pink curtain tied by the semblance of snakeskin and a crucifix. This exhibition extends work by queer, Latinx and Latin American artists contending to similar themes.
Closing March 2, 2024
Judithe Hernández at the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum
Riverside Art
In her first retrospective at the Cheech Center, artist Judithe Hernández presents over 50 years of material that centers on conversations around Mexican migrant women. Noted as a founding member of the Chicano Art Movement and a political activist, Hernández, a muralist, pastel artist and painter, investigates the effects of colonization and policies on the U.S.-Mexico border. Her radical art draws attention to pressing issues like the murders of female maquiladora workers.
This exhibition will focus on more than 100 works from her “Adam & Eve,” “Juárez, México” and “Colonization” series, featuring vivid imagery and sharp details. As the only female member of the artist collective Los Four, Hernández’s earlier work, alongside that of artist Carlos Almaraz, contributed to the visual protests of Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers Union. Years later, in 2019, her seven-story mural “La Nueva Reina de Los Ángeles” was installed at La Plaza Village.
Closing Aug. 4, 2024
'At the Edge of the Sun'
Hollywood Art
In a group exhibition, “At the Edge of the Sun,” 12 Los Angeles-based artists join in camaraderie, demonstrating an intuitive pulse of the city.
Their works are instructed by L.A.’s environs, signaling cultural and social references.
Among various artistic practices, they merge technical skills, like fabrication, into visual art forms: installations, sculptures, painting and photography. Leaning into specific methods, the artists integrate and preserve ingenuity for sign painting, for example, or adobe construction.
“At the Edge of the Sun” encapsulates personal imaginations and recollections of L.A. Participating artists include Diana Yesenia Alvarado, Michael Alvarez, Mario Ayala, Karla Ekaterine Canseco, rafa esparza, Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Ozzie Juarez, Maria Maea, Jaime Muñoz, Guadalupe Rosales, Gabriela Ruiz and Shizu Saldamando.
Closing May 4, 2024
