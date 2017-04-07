Essential Arts & Culture: LACMA's new look, protests at MOCA, celebrating a California composer

Redesigning the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Photography that chronicles the desire for wealth. The life and work of an important California composer. And protests at the museum. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of all things culture:

Tan is the new black at LACMA

Architect Peter Zumthor has released new renderings of his LACMA redesign, which includes this image Atelier Peter Zumthor / The Boundary Architect Peter Zumthor has released new renderings of his LACMA redesign, which includes this image of the new cafe area. Architect Peter Zumthor has released new renderings of his LACMA redesign, which includes this image of the new cafe area. (Atelier Peter Zumthor / The Boundary)

What began as an inky black form that hovered next to the La Brea Tar Pits has evolved into a sharper design in sand-colored concrete — for a look that is less Battlestar Galactica and more Indiana Jones. LACMA director Michael Govan and architect Peter Zumthor presented new renderings of the museum this week. “I think I’ve figured it out,” Zumthor tells Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. “I’m happy. It’s less slick and more substantial.” Los Angeles Times

Challenging the whiteness of architecture

Students block the entrance to Avery Hall, home to Columbia's department of architecture and plannin Columbia University Archives Students block the entrance to Avery Hall, home to Columbia's department of architecture and planning, in the spring of 1968 — an action that spurred recruitment of minority candidates. Students block the entrance to Avery Hall, home to Columbia's department of architecture and planning, in the spring of 1968 — an action that spurred recruitment of minority candidates. (Columbia University Archives)

Hawthorne also writes about Sharon Egretta Sutton’s new book, “When Ivory Towers Were Black,” which looks at a short moment in the late 1960s and early ’70s when Columbia University made a concerted effort to recruit students of color to study architecture and urban planning — and succeeded. Los Angeles Times

Protests at MOCA’s Carl Andre show

Protesters handed out postcards to honor the memory of the late Ana Mendieta at the opening of the C Joy Silverman Protesters handed out postcards to honor the memory of the late Ana Mendieta at the opening of the Carl Andre retrospective at MOCA. Protesters handed out postcards to honor the memory of the late Ana Mendieta at the opening of the Carl Andre retrospective at MOCA. (Joy Silverman)

More than three decades after artist Ana Mendieta fell to her death from a New York City high-rise, her untimely death continues to serve as a flash point. Arts workers staged an action at L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art in her memory at the opening of an exhibition by Carl Andre. The minimalist sculptor, Mendieta’s husband when she died, was acquitted of second-degree murder charges in her death. Los Angeles Times

Addicted to bling

Jackie and friends with Versace handbags at a private opening at the Versace store in Beverly Hills Lauren Greenfield Jackie and friends with Versace handbags at a private opening at the Versace store in Beverly Hills in 2007. Jackie and friends with Versace handbags at a private opening at the Versace store in Beverly Hills in 2007. (Lauren Greenfield)

For 25 years, photographer and filmmaker Lauren Greenfield has documented what she describes as “the influence of affluence,” the consumer culture that encourages people the world over to buy, buy, buy. Now she is bringing all of that work together in a new exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. “If we stay on this road, it’s unsustainable,” she tells The Times’ Jessica Gelt. “It’s unsustainable environmentally, it’s unsustainable morally, it’s unsustainable for communities and families.” Los Angeles Times

Must-hear: Celebrating a California composer

Pianist Sarah Cahill uses her forearms while performing a composition by Lou Harrison, at Monk Space Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Pianist Sarah Cahill uses her forearms while performing a composition by Lou Harrison, at Monk Space in Los Angeles. Pianist Sarah Cahill uses her forearms while performing a composition by Lou Harrison, at Monk Space in Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Of the late composer Lou Harrison, choreographer Mark Morris once wrote, “You either love Lou’s music, or you haven’t heard it yet.” Thankfully, the upcoming celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth offer ample opportunity to hear his work: MicroFest at UCLA later this month, a 24-hour birthday bash in Joshua Tree in May and a staging of his opera “Young Caesar” at Walt Disney Concert Hall in June. Times classical music critic Mark Swed says more could be done: “There are major symphonies (which you never hear) and concertos (which are more often, but not all that often, programmed).” Los Angeles Times

The mastermind of Nonesuch

Robert Hurwitz with Donnacha Dennehy, from left, Timo Andres, Brad Mehldau, Pat Metheny, Laurie Ande Rahav Segev / Photopass.com Robert Hurwitz with Donnacha Dennehy, from left, Timo Andres, Brad Mehldau, Pat Metheny, Laurie Anderson, Steve Reich (in hat), John Adams and David Bither. Robert Hurwitz with Donnacha Dennehy, from left, Timo Andres, Brad Mehldau, Pat Metheny, Laurie Anderson, Steve Reich (in hat), John Adams and David Bither. (Rahav Segev / Photopass.com)

Robert Hurwitz, who for 33 years has been the exacting head of Nonesuch Records, is retiring — and to mark the momentous occasion, a concert was held in his honor in New York featuring John Adams, Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson and Caetano Veloso, among many others. Swed attended the concert and revisits Hurwitz’s storied career, suggesting that he might be a good fit to take over for departing CEO Deborah Borda at the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Hurwitz says he has no intention of working for anyone else. “But,” writes Swed, “it might be worth the Herculean effort to try to change his mind.” Los Angeles Times

Rénee Fleming says farewell

Soprano Renee Fleming performs with the Emerson Quartet at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2016. Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times Soprano Renee Fleming performs with the Emerson Quartet at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2016. Soprano Renee Fleming performs with the Emerson Quartet at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2016. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

The superstar soprano Renée Fleming is bidding adieu to staged operas. But first, one more role: She is playing Marschallin in Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, which opens next week. For Fleming, it’s about retiring from the stage on a (literal) high note. “You don’t want people to be saying, ‘Oh. my God, please stop,’” she tells Charles McGrath. “Or, ‘I heard her when.’ ” New York Times

Comic melodrama for the 21st century

Amy Brenneman and Matthew Elkins in a scene from "Rules of Seconds" at the Los Angeles Theatre Cente Grettel Cortes Amy Brenneman and Matthew Elkins in a scene from "Rules of Seconds" at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Amy Brenneman and Matthew Elkins in a scene from "Rules of Seconds" at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. (Grettel Cortes)

A germophobe. A haughty man with a romantic chip on his shoulder. And a duel. “Rules of Seconds” at the Los Angeles Theatre Center through April 15, writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, features all the “tense plots, whiplash turns and weepy reconciliations” of melodrama, with some salty 21st century language to boot. McNulty says the play “mostly succeeds” and offers plenty to chuckle about — all abetted by the “luminous clear-sightedness” of Amy Brenneman’s character, Martha. Los Angeles Times

Actor Simon McBurney, who is starring in the one-man play "Encounter" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Actor Simon McBurney, who is starring in the one-man play "Encounter" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. Actor Simon McBurney, who is starring in the one-man play "Encounter" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

McNulty also sat down for a wide-ranging interview with writer, actor and director Simon McBurney, who is currently staging his one-man show “The Encounter,” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts through April 16. Inspired by a book about the Amazon rainforest, the show plumbs deep psychological territory. Los Angeles Times