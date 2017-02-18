Essential Arts & Culture: A buoyant 'Zoot Suit,' Moholy-Nagy at LACMA, and the power of composer Thomas Adès

Fly suits on stage at the Mark Taper Forum. The eternal artistic optimism of a Hungarian refugee of war. And the British composer who is making L.A. his second home. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, and I’m here with your weekly update of all the best arts and culture stories:

‘Zoot Suit’ revived

Demian Bichir, center, as El Pachuco in "Zoot Suit" at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Craig Schwartz Demian Bichir, center, as El Pachuco in "Zoot Suit" at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Demian Bichir, center, as El Pachuco in "Zoot Suit" at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. (Craig Schwartz)

The “buoyant” revival of Luis Valdez’s “Zoot Suit” at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles couldn’t be better-timed, reports Times theater critic Charles McNulty. The play was inspired by the sensationalized, racially charged Sleepy Lagoon murder trial of 1942 and stars Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir in the role of El Pachuco. It “speaks so directly to the current political moment,” McNulty writes, “when fundamental constitutional values are being tested and law enforcement and racial justice appear to be at loggerheads.” Los Angeles Times

A scene from "946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. Kevin Parry A scene from "946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. A scene from "946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips" at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. (Kevin Parry)

McNulty also took in a performance of the Kneehigh theater company’s “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The story focuses on a petulant kid, a lost cat and life in a sleepy, rural English town during World War II. The “nonstop cuteness” can get overindulgent, writes McNulty, “but the company’s frisky heart is in the right place.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: McNulty charts the bumpy road that theater productions must take in making the journey from California to Broadway. He follows Pam MacKinnon’s “Amélie” and Christopher Ashley’s 9/11-themed “Come From Away” as they sharpen, tighten and rework productions in advance of their New York debuts. Los Angeles Times

Art in the face of fascism

A detail from "Once a Chicken, Always a Chicken," 1925, a photomontage by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy at LACMA. LACMA A detail from "Once a Chicken, Always a Chicken," 1925, a photomontage by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy at LACMA. A detail from "Once a Chicken, Always a Chicken," 1925, a photomontage by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy at LACMA. (LACMA)

“The optimism of László Moholy-Nagy,” writes Times art critic Christopher Knight, “is staggering.” The Hungarian artist — a polymath who dipped into art and design and the gray areas in between — survived social upheaval and two world wars. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art now has the largest, most complete retrospective of his work since the late ’60s, and it is a “large and fascinatingly beautiful show,” reports Knight, capturing the artist’s “curiosity, color, wry humor, excited trial and error [and] prolific innovation.” Los Angeles Times

From ‘Project Runway’ to ballet

Drawings and fabric swatches for Bradon McDonald's latest creations for Jessica Lang Dance. Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times Drawings and fabric swatches for Bradon McDonald's latest creations for Jessica Lang Dance. Drawings and fabric swatches for Bradon McDonald's latest creations for Jessica Lang Dance. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A portable plastic Kenmore sewing machine helped inspire the career of fashion designer Bradon McDonald. It started him down a path that took him from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to “Project Runway,” then to costume designer for choreographer Jessica Lang and her namesake dance company (which is performing at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. through Saturday). Times culture writer Jessica Gelt paid a visit to his atelier to learn about his collaboration with Lang and her dancers. Los Angeles Times

The experience of internment

A detail from a War Relocation Authority photo, taken at the Jerome internment camp in Arkansas, 1944. Dr. Toshio Yatsushiro and Lily Koyama / JANM A detail from a War Relocation Authority photo, taken at the Jerome internment camp in Arkansas, 1944. A detail from a War Relocation Authority photo, taken at the Jerome internment camp in Arkansas, 1944. (Dr. Toshio Yatsushiro and Lily Koyama / JANM)

A new exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles tracks the history of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s infamous Executive Order 9066, which condemned roughly 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps for the course of World War II. The actual executive order will go on view at the museum — its first time on view on the West Coast — along with numerous artifacts from the era. Curator Clement Hanami tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin, “the exhibition will be quite powerful for people who are concerned about America today.” Los Angeles Times

Architectural satire

Keith Krumwiede's "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews of Shadrach Woods, Freedomland," after "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews," 1749, by Thomas Gainsborough. Keith Krumwiede Keith Krumwiede's "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews of Shadrach Woods, Freedomland," after "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews," 1749, by Thomas Gainsborough. Keith Krumwiede's "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews of Shadrach Woods, Freedomland," after "Mr. and Mrs. Andrews," 1749, by Thomas Gainsborough. (Keith Krumwiede)

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne sorts through the great pyramid of books that cover his desk (I know, I sit next to him) and comes up with something unusual for this week’s Building Type column: Keith Krumwiede’s “Atlas of Another America,” which lays out the history of an imaginary place called “Freedomland,” where a bucolic American landscape is amply studded with cookie-cutter McMansions idealized as places of collective living. Hawthorne interviews the author on why he thought “super-homes made from the monster houses of the boom years” were a good way of understanding the recession. Los Angeles Times

Historic Palmyra online