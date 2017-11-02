The 'whoa' moment and Mary Corse: The painter who toys with light is finally getting her due

If you stand outside of Mary Corse’s studio in Topanga Canyon at just the right hour, you might get to see one of her works come to life. The painter, who is known for playing with the properties of light, last year transformed the exterior of her studio into one of her largest pieces to date. Along the building’s exterior face, she painted a sequence of four simple columns employing one of the materials for which she is best known: white paint mixed with glass microbeads. The material is what gives street signs and lane markings their illuminative properties.

“They don’t reflect light, they prism,” Corse says. “It makes a triangle between the surface, the viewer and light. So if the viewer moves, then it changes.”

In broad daylight, the columns on Corse’s studio are barely perceptible. But at dusk, when the light dims, it is a different story. The moment the wall is hit by any stray beam of light, the columns take on an otherworldly glow. The effect is that of a portal opening into a parallel universe.

“I like work that takes you beyond,” Corse says, seated in her studio on a bright October day. “Thinking is great in its place. ... But my work resists the technological in a way. It resists thought. Thinking is finite. Thinking is in the past. I like work that takes you into the infinite.”

It’s hard not to have a whoa moment when standing before a work by Mary Corse.

If the viewer moves, then it changes. — Mary Corse on her light-sensitive work

Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran Mary Corse transformed the exterior of her studio into a work of art: "Untitled (White Light Bands)," 2016, takes on an otherworldly glow at dusk. Mary Corse transformed the exterior of her studio into a work of art: "Untitled (White Light Bands)," 2016, takes on an otherworldly glow at dusk. (Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran)

Since the 1960s, the Los Angeles artist has produced a body of work that toys with light and the emotional states it can induce — using reflective and refractive materials to create pieces that can shift and change in surprising ways as you move before them.

For much of her career, Corse has worked quietly in Topanga Canyon, apart from the hubbub of the art world, and apart from the largely male California Light and Space artists with which she is most frequently associated. That movement — identified with figures such as James Turrell, Larry Bell and Robert Irwin — was once clustered primarily around Venice Beach.

“One of the things I like about being here in Topanga,” Corse says, her bright blue eyes surveying the room, “I was left a lot to my own ideas.”

Corse has consistently made a living as an artist. She was part of the stable at Richard Bellamy’s famed Manhattan gallery. She has shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Her work is in the permanent collections of the prestigious Menil Collection in Houston and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. But as an artist, she has remained somewhat under the radar — known to a circle of art world insiders; less so to the general public.

That is changing.

Corse is the subject of a one-woman show now at Kayne Griffin Corcoran in Los Angeles, with works from various stages in her career — including an immersive environment she first conceived in the 1960s titled “The Cold Room,” a free-standing structure kept at near-freezing temperatures, in which floats a spectral light box.

“If it’s very hot, you slow down,” she says. “If it’s colder, you wake up and pay attention. I like that state.”

Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran "The Cold Room," 1968/2017, features a work made from light displayed in a chilly room. "The Cold Room," 1968/2017, features a work made from light displayed in a chilly room. (Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran)

Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran A view of the exterior of "The Cold Room" at Kayne Griffin Corcoran in Los Angeles. A view of the exterior of "The Cold Room" at Kayne Griffin Corcoran in Los Angeles. (Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran)

In May, Dia:Beacon, the temple to minimalism in New York’s Hudson Valley, will present a long-term installation of four recently acquired works covering the span of her career. And the following month, the Whitney Museum of American Art will open the doors on Corse’s first solo museum survey.

“It will be focusing on her critical moments,” says the exhibition’s curator, Kim Conaty, “starting with her early experiments with shaped canvases, when she was beginning to think about how to find light within painting.”

In powerful, yet understated ways, Corse uses materials both common (paint) and high-tech (Tesla coils) to create perceptual experiments that also nod to abstraction and Light and Space.

“She has not only used materials in innovative ways to literally capture light,” Conaty says, “but to also capture the metaphysical qualities of light. And she has done a lot of it through painting.”

Bill Griffin, a founding partner at Kayne Griffin Corcoran, who has represented Corse since last year, says he came to her work through Turrell, whom he also represents.

“He’s a huge champion of Mary and the degree to which she has been under-recognized,” says Griffin, who feels it’s time for Corse to get her due. “This is a story of somebody who has been completely committed for five decades, regardless of what the market or what anybody said. She has carved out an incredible body of work on her own.”

The light spark

Corse grew up in Berkeley, where she cultivated an early interest in both art and ballet — dancing until the age of 16. On a couple of occasions, she even appeared in performances for the Oakland Ballet Company.

Through ballet, “I learned to work hard,” she says. “The freedom of ballet is when you are finally moving across that floor doing these amazing jumps and turns to the music. You really lose yourself in this other world. It’s another state.”

Art offered her similarly ecstatic states — and the path she would ultimately follow. Corse says the private girls’ school she attended afforded her the luxury of a well-trained art teacher who cultivated in students a serious interest in abstraction.

“I was introduced to [Willem] de Kooning, [Hans] Hoffman, Josef Albers — a lot of artists,” she says. And she was taught that “painting did something.”

“You looked at a Hoffman and things were moving around back and forth,” she explains. “Same with Albers. You stare at it and you see one color and then you see another. That was important to me.”

After high school, she attended UC Santa Barbara, where she graduated with a degree in fine arts in 1963. Shortly thereafter, she went on to the Chouinard Art Institute (later to become part of CalArts) for her master’s degree.

By the time she landed at Chouinard, Corse was already on her way to defining her mature artistic voice. She had explored color and abstraction — creating octagonal paintings that experimented with the nature of the medium, adding metallic flake to her paint for extra brilliance, placing works inside Plexiglas boxes to give them an added dimension.

Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran "Untitled (DNA Series)," 2017, installed at Kayne Griffin Corcoran. "Untitled (DNA Series)," 2017, installed at Kayne Griffin Corcoran. (Flying Studio / Mary Corse, Kayne Griffin Corcoran)