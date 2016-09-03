Essential Arts & Culture: Kanye West's not-for-sale sculpture at Blum & Poe

A “Famous” sculpture causes an art market hubbub. A Renaissance painting that may come to L.A. (Maybe.) And a 20th century playwright declared the Shakespeare of our time. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with lots of great arts and culture stories for Labor Day weekend:

Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ sculpture

Kim Kardashian and Timothy Blum of Blum & Poe gallery. (Rachel Murray / Getty Images)

Because there’s nothing like kicking off the weekend’s newsletter with some Yeezy: A story published in the New York Times on Wednesday reported that the sculpture of naked wax celebrities from Kanye West’s “Famous” video, on view at Blum & Poe in Culver City over the weekend, was on the market for $4 million. But that’s not the case, reports the L.A. Times’ Deborah Vankin. The sculpture, she writes, “does not cost $4 million. It is not even for sale right now.” Musta been a typo. Los Angeles Times

A new Renaissance painting for the Getty?

A detail of the 16th century painting "Virgin With Child, St. John the Baptist, and Mary Magdalene" by the artist known as Parmigianino. (Sotheby's)

The Getty Museum is trying to acquire a 16th century canvas by the painter known as Parmigianino from a private collector in Britain — but first they must secure an export license to get it out of the country. That will be a delicate process, writes The Times’ David Ng, since “British law allows for the veto of a foreign purchase of artwork if a British institution can offer a competitive price and the work is deemed of significant cultural value.” Los Angeles Times

Chinese paintings capture expressive life

Dong Qichang, "Landscape in the Style of Wang Meng," created in the 1620s-1630s. (LACMA)

“A stately, absorbing overview from a tumultuous, invigorating era in art,” is how Times art critic Christopher Knight describes the new exhibition of paintings by 17th century Chinese master Dong Qichang at the L.A. County Museum of Art. The landscapes on view feature the expressive brushstrokes common to the Southern School of Chinese painting, in a show that “defies casual perusal” but “rewards close looking.” Los Angeles Times

Innovative printmakers open downtown gallery space

Behind the scenes at Mixografia

Mixografia, the downtown printmaking studio known for inventing a bas-relief printing process that allowed for the creation of mural-sized works with three-dimensional texture, will soon debut an expansive new exhibition space in downtown L.A. The gallery, says Mixografia founder Luis Remba, will help “educate people about different printmaking processes, because now, with the Internet, they’re forgotten.” Los Angeles Times

August Wilson as the ‘Shakespeare of our time’

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" director Phylicia Rashad, third from left, with cast members, from left: Damon Gupton, Keith David, Lillias White, Jason Dirden and Glynn Turman. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson is set to open at the Mark Taper Forum this month. (It is currently in previews.) And it offers a fine opportunity to observe the ways the writer imbued his dialogue with poetry and lyricism taken from blues music. “There is a rhythm in this language that if you betray, you won’t find the truth of,” actor Keith David tells Times contributor Gary Goldstein. “It’s inherent in the language.” Los Angeles Times

Why L.A. needs a classical music festival

Conductor Riccardo Chailly with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra at the 2016 Lucerne Summer Festival. (Stefan Deuber / Lucerne Festival)

Times classical music critic Mark Swed has spent quality time this summer soaking up Mahler and Gounod at classical music festivals in Switzerland and Austria. He says it’s time for L.A. to think about reviving the biannual Los Angeles Festival (which went dormant in 1993), since the city has long served as an important incubator for classical music. What will it take? Plenty of civic support. Los Angeles Times

The architecture of Sandy Hook

The new Sandy Hook Elementary School

How to rebuild and commemorate the site of a mass shooting? Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne pays a visit to the new Sandy Hook elementary school in Newton, Conn., where a shooter in 2012 killed 20 first-graders, six adults and himself. The new school, designed by Svigals + Partners, writes Hawthorne, “gestures toward a surprising and bracing idea: that in contemporary American culture we can no longer find reliable security by turning away from the wild, metaphorical or otherwise, and toward the civilized.” Los Angeles Times