L.A. artist Rodney McMillian peels back the facade on the ultimate symbol of power: the White House

Spread out on the floor of Rodney McMillian’s Los Angeles studio is a piece of the White House. To be certain, it’s not part of the actual White House, but , McMillian’s handcrafted approximation — its tidy rows of symmetrical windows and neoclassical pediment rendered in a patchwork of floppy white vinyl bound with black thread.

“It’s handmade, it’s hand-stitched,” he says, gesturing at the floor. “It’s movable and malleable.”

And it will hang like a curtain in the artist’s exhibition at the Contemporary Austin next month in the Texas capital. Visitors will peel back the vinyl to reveal an installation that ruminates on the nature of our nation’s most idealized symbols of power in ways that are spectral and surreal — not to mention a little bit humorous.

That piece consists of an 18-minute film called “Untitled (neighbors),” which features four figures in white hooded robes — not quite Ku Klux Klan robes, but certainly evocative of them — emerging from a watery landscape at dusk. As night falls, the figures perform abstracted dance rituals in the woods before converging on an illuminated neoclassical gazebo. At first they approach reverently, but as the minutes pass they begin to hungrily grope and thrust at the Doric columns, as if the crisp architecture had unleashed an unexpected attack of grinding lust.

“I wanted a defiling of an image of power as well as the representation of power — but also a place that has sentimentality because it’s a gazebo,” McMillian says. “The gazebo is symbolic in the same ways that other types of neoclassical architecture are.”

Inspired by the ancient Greeks, neoclassical architecture speaks to some of Western civilization’s most noble ideals — notions of symmetry and harmony and principles of representative democracy. It is no coincidence that the principle buildings of the U.S. federal government were designed in this style, including the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the White House.

Rodney McMillian / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects / Maccarone A still from Rodney McMillian's film "Untitled (neighbors)," 2017, which employs neo-classical architecture as symbol. A still from Rodney McMillian's film "Untitled (neighbors)," 2017, which employs neo-classical architecture as symbol. (Rodney McMillian / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects / Maccarone)

But high-mindedness of purpose, doesn’t always translate to high-mindedness in practice. The U.S. Capitol was built in part by slaves, as was the White House. In fact, roughly a dozen of its occupants over the course of its history have owned slaves, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson (the latter of whom once placed an ad for a runaway that offered $10 extra for “every hundred lashes any person will give him”).

It was from the White House — a building that one architecture writer described as containing an “air of reticence and good breeding” — that Jackson oversaw the Indian Removal Act of 1830 and that Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed an executive order that condemned Japanese Americans to internment camps almost a century later.

The current occupant has shown support for maintaining monuments to Confederate leaders and wants to build a border wall to keep out Mexican immigrants, whom he has derided as “rapists” and criminals.

A container inspired by the most progressive ideals has at times been a container for exclusion. In his work, McMillian has us literally peel back the idealized facade to examine the ideological muck underneath.

Buildings such as the White House, the artist explains, “purport ideologies around democracy and possibilities that those ideals espouse. I’ve been intrigued with them as symbols, but also in asking if the institutions are doing the job that the elected officials are slated to do. Or, for whom are they doing the job?”

McMillian’s film contends with these issues in ways that are sensorial and surreal.

“The idea of haunting,” he says. “What’s left behind. What are the traces? It’s the present tense of haunting.”

Rodney McMillian / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects / Maccarone Spectral figures in white make their way through Rodney McMillian's new film "Untitled (neighbors)." Spectral figures in white make their way through Rodney McMillian's new film "Untitled (neighbors)." (Rodney McMillian / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects / Maccarone)

The installation is part of McMillian’s first solo exhibition at the museum. “Against a Civic Death,” which opens at the Contemporary Austin on Feb. 1, is the result of McMillian winning the museum’s inaugural Suzanne Deal Booth Art Prize, a new biannual award that includes a $100,000 prize, a solo show and a catalog (currently in production).

The Contemporary’s chief curator Heather Pesanti, who sat on the prize jury and organized the show, says the honorific is “really about providing artists with unfettered space for their ideas.”

In the case of McMillian, those ideas touch on long-running questions of history whose tentacles reach right into the present. His work achieves this in ways both stark and elegiac.

“It’s not reactionary — it’s not an artist picking up on what’s happening now,” Pesanti says. “The way that he hovers between abstraction and representation. There is a poetry to his work. It’s not didactic, but it has very specific references: the Klan or the White House or Shirley Chisholm” — the first black woman elected to Congress and first black politician to run for president.

“But he leaves everything very open-ended,” she adds. “His work is so interesting because it operates on so many levels.”

Robert Wedemeyer / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects A detail of Rodney McMillian's installation "pod: frequencies to a manifestationing" at Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects in 2016. A detail of Rodney McMillian's installation "pod: frequencies to a manifestationing" at Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects in 2016. (Robert Wedemeyer / Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects)

McMillian is affable in person, prone to thoughtful answers (and questions) and generous smiles. Born in Columbia, S.C., he’s lived in Southern California since 2000, when he arrived to complete a master’s in fine arts at the California Institute of the Arts. The ways in which power and symbols are wielded has been a long-running theme in his work, which he has presented in solo exhibitions at institutions such as the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia. For now, there are no plans for the Austin installation to travel — but one hopes it might draw the attention of a curator in Los Angeles, where McMillian has yet to have a solo museum show.

“The language that has been used politically, it has been around for decades,” he says, seated amid an array of works-in-progress in his cluttered storefront studio in Cypress Park. “These organizations are around. These sentiments are around. These desires for achieving the possibility of the ideals that house our most treasured civic institutions are alive as well.”