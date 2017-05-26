Follow-up: CalArts president Steven Lavine once gave a diploma to a naked guy with a snake. Here's the picture

In an interview published on this paper’s website Wednesday (and in this coming Sunday Calendar), Steven Lavine, who is retiring from the California Institute of the Arts after 29 years, shared some of his most poignant memories from his time at the school. Among them: the time a student took to the stage at a graduation ceremony wearing nothing but a boa constrictor.
Intrigued by the story, an enterprising soul at CalArts rummaged through the archives to produce photographic evidence of the act. Unfortunately, we don’t know the name of the man or the snake.
Even so: Naked guy with a snake, we salute you!
You can read my entire piece on Lavine, which includes lots of other interesting memories — such as the guy with the tuba — right here.
