For artist Richard Turner, there’s a hidden story in every stone

Just as Turner’s work with the viewing stones is rooted in time and memory, several of his public art pieces across the country have been created as memorials. “We Too Were Once Strangers,” created in Santa Ana in 2015, celebrates deceased Japanese American farmers in Orange County; while his “Anaheim Veterans’ Memorial” (1999) features a concrete column with a bronze relief. “Stone is one of the most commonly used materials for memorials," he says. “With geological time, stone is malleable, perishable and alive. And like stone, memorials are dynamic as they change over time.”