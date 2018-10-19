The week ahead in SoCal dance, Oct. 21-28: Ate9, Jacob Jonas The Company and more

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández The company celebrates the dance traditions of Mexico. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. $28-$50. (323) 343-6600.
Old/News An updated version of choreographer Danielle Agami’s first work for her Ate9 dance company is paired with her latest solo work. Temple Israel of Hollywood, 7300 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m. $30. www.arts.tioh.org.
Romeo & Juliet Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil team with Benjamin Millepied and his L.A. Dance Project for the Prokofiev ballet based on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$240. (323) 850-2000.
Jacob Jonas The Company The Wallis’ 2018-19 company-in-residence performs an intimate program that includes world premieres from Jonas, Donald Byrd and Omar Román de Jesús. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m. $35. (310) 746-4000.
Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company The company offers the evening-length work “Horses in the Sky.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $48-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Sankofa Danzafro The Afro-Colombian dance company performs Rafael Palacios’ “La Ciudad de los Otros (The City of Others).” Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $50. www.lagunadancefestival.org.
Burlesque & Inferno American Contemporary Ballet presents “Burlesque,” a new ballet by choreographer Lincoln Jones and composer Charles Wuorinen, plus an encore of Dante-inspired work “Inferno”; contains partial nudity and adult situations. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 and 10 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
9 Quebecois dance company Cas Public and Belgian theater troupe Kopergietery perform this hour-long work inspired by ballet, sign language and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony; for ages 9 and up. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 286-0553.
Gala Masquerade Ball Luminario Ballet marks its 10th anniversary with gala that includes performances of favorite repertory. Jonathan Beach Club, 850 Palisades Beach Road, Santa Monica. Sat., 5 p.m. $300, $500. www.luminarioballet.org.
Loaded Heidi Duckler Dance explores themes of borders and space in this new site-specific work. Ford Theatres (loading docks), 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat.-next Sun., 5:30 p.m. $25, $50. (323) 461-3673.
Through the Pages The Redondo Ballet’s annual fall production, inspired by classic fairy tales; with guest dancer, Carlton Wilborn from Madonna’s touring group. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 3 and 6 p.m. $30-$35. (310) 937-6607. www.redondoballet.com.